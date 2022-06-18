Surfing for Hope holds its biannual Women’s Cancer Survivor Summit

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — In recognition of National Cancer Survivor month, Surfing for Hope (SFH), a local non-profit foundation, held its biannual Women’s Cancer Survivor Summit at the SeaCrest Oceanfront Hotel in Pismo Beach on Saturday.

The free event included yoga and stretching sessions, an introductory surfing lesson, a gourmet lunch, and a motivational talk by guest speaker and local oncologist, Dr. Tom Spillane. He led participants in a brief discussion on survivorship, and what that means to the individual and their family, along with sharing updates on the latest cancer treatments and resources.

SFH's summit was open to all women currently undergoing treatment and those who have completed cancer treatments, as well as to oncology health care providers.

“This special day of yoga, friendship, and beginner surf lessons is similar to our Pure Stoke children’s program that many in the area have participated in over the years,” said Dr. Karen Allen, co-director of SFH. “The friendships, healing, and connection with the ocean are just a few of the benefits we aim to provide for women that are undergoing cancer treatment or have completed treatment."

Established in 2012, the Surfing for Hope Foundation was created to help ease the difficulties associated with cancer "through the healing powers of surfing and the ocean life."

According to its website, SFH has raised over $200,000 for the resource center, expanding and donating to additional programs to aid those affected by cancer.

For more information on future events from SFH go to surfingforhope.org.