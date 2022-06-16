Woods Humane Society seeking help to find temporary homes for newborn kittens

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Woods Humane Society is in need of more foster homes to help kittens that are in the SLO and Atascadero community.

The kittens are too young or too under-socialized to come to the shelter, said the organization.

Woods North County Customer Service and Volunteer Coordinator, Hannah Lowe, explained that kittens must be at least two pounds in order to be spayed or neutered and made available for adoption. Until then, the kittens require the around-the-clock care of a foster family.

At both locations, the non-profit does provide all the foster supplies, training, and support to its foster families.

“We are specifically looking for fosters who want to help socialize ‘spicy’ kittens and get them more comfortable around people and sounds," said Woods Intake and Foster Coordinator Kelsey U’Ren.

To get more information on how you can foster a kitten, visit www.WoodsHumane.org/Foster.