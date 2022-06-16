San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance locating at-risk missing person

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating an at-risk missing adult man who was believed to be having a mental health crisis the last time he was seen, according to the sheriff's office.

Joseph Cox, a 49-year-old Oceano resident, was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Cox was last seen leaving his home at roughly 3:45 p.m., and was believed the be having a mental health crisis, Cipolla said.

He was seen driving away from his residence in a 2008 gold Chevy Malibu with a California license plate number 6HGR522.

Cox is 5'8'' tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, Cipolla said.

Detectives have contacted Cox's family, notified local law enforcement agencies, and have checked various locations along the coast where he visited in the past, Cipolla said.

Anyone with information on Cox's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 805-781-4550.