SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to a structure fire that broke out along Highway 41 east of Atascadero on Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported just after 11:20 a.m. on the 3000 block of Highway 41, according to the fire department.

Reporting parties saw signs of black smoke in the hills, according to California Highway Patrol response pages.