Additional California State Parks passes available at Paso Robles Library, longer check-out

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Library cardholders across California have been able to use their library accounts to receive free passes to over 200 California State Parks, and now Paso Robles Library cardholders will have more opportunities to check out a free parks pass for longer periods of time.

“We are excited to be able to give more families more time to plan their trips and enjoy our beautiful state," said City Librarian Angelica Fortin.

The Paso Robles City Library increased its inventory to 10 free vehicle day-use passes to the participating state parks, as well as extended the check-out period to three weeks.

The pass is valid for entry of one car with a capacity of nine people or one highway-licensed motorcycle, according to Fortin.

Click here to request a pass through the library catalog.

Click here for more information on the parks pass program.