Structures threatened, evacuations underway after vegetation fire breaks out near San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire south of San Luis Obispo that threatened structures and prompted evacuations on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. at the 5200 block of Davenport Creek Road. It was roughly one acre as of 5:15 p.m., but crews said that the flames had the potential to grow up to five acres with a moderate rate of spread.

There were structures threatened, and evacuations were underway. Cal Fire did not immediately say where the evacuation orders were issued.

San Luis Obispo City Fire was assisting Cal Fire with the incident.

