Arroyo Grande Community Hospital set to build new inpatient rehabilitation hospital

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Arroyo Grande Community Hospital is preparing to build a 46,000-square-foot hospital to operate as a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital, according to Dignity Health.

The hospital will double the number of beds at the current rehabilitation center to 40 all-private patient rooms, said Sara San Juan, spokeswoman for Dignity Health.

“The current Acute Rehabilitation Center is a great asset for our community, and we know expanding our facility would allow the opportunity to care for a greater number of patients,” says Sue Andersen, President and CEO, of Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

“This new hospital will double the size of the unit and advance the treatment options and technology for our patients.”

It is a joint venture project between Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Kindred Rehabilitation Services and will be built adjacent to the current rehabilitation center at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital's campus, San Juan said.

The new hospital will focus on inpatient rehab for stroke patients, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, and amputation, among others.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature advanced multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums that include the latest therapeutic technologies, San Juan said, adding that it will include a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities to support patient care.

Construction on the hospital is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and completion is expected by spring 2025, San Juan said.