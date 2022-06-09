San Luis Obispo Police looking for missing teenager who jumped out of Child Welfare Services car

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is looking for a missing teenage boy who had jumped out of a Child Welfare Services county car on Wednesday evening.

The department responded to a missing persons report at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday after 15-year-old Ryan Montoya had jumped out of the county vehicle at the intersection of South Higuera Street and Prado Road in San Luis Obispo, according to the department.

The boy was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, jeans, and hiking boots, but officers noted that he likely changed clothes since he went to his dad's house in Grover Beach after running from Child Welfare Services.

Montoya is diagnosed with high-functioning autism and police said that he has runaway multiple times. He's known to visit homeless camps, Grover Beach, Monarch Dunes/Pismo Reserve, and beach areas in southern San Luis Obispo County frequently, the department said.

Anyone who has seen Montoya is encouraged to contact a local law enforcement agency or the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312.