Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles announces free entertainment lineup
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – California Mid-State Fair organizers announced a handful of performers that visitors to the fairgrounds can see for free.
The fair runs from July 20 through July 31, and the 12 shows are all free with paid admission to the fair. The performances, with the exception of opening night, start at 8 p.m. each night at the Frontier Stage.
- July 20 - Miss CMSF Pageant (starts at 7 p.m.)
- July 21 - Sheena Easton
- July 22 - Led Zeppelin 2 (Tribute band)
- July 23 - Matt Stell
- July 24 - Los Parras
- July 25 - Maddie and Tae
- July 26 - Mac Powell
- July 27 - Foghat
- July 28 - Dante Marsh & the Vibe Setters
- July 29 - Al Jardine Family & Friends Tour ft. Carnie & Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips plus Matt Jardine
- July 30 - High Voltage (AC/DC tribute)
- July 31 - Niko Moon
