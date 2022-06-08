Man arrested in Paso Robles after being found in possession of $11,000 worth of narcotics

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 40-year-old man was arrested in Paso Robles in May after he was found in possession of approximately $11,000 worth of drugs, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives stopped a car that had just pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center on the 100 block of Niblick Road on May 17, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. The driver was found to be in violation of his probation from a 2019 conviction for sales of a controlled substance, he added.

During a search of the man's car, detectives discovered a backpack in the back seat of the car that contained "a large amount" of methamphetamine. Officers also found a hidden compartment between the back seat and the frame of the car that contained a "large amount" of fentanyl, Cipolla said.

Officers also found counterfeit oxycodone M-30 pills, heroin, and drug paraphernalia indicating drug sales. In total, the drugs had an estimated worth of $11,000.

Detectives also found more than $2,000 in cash, Cipolla said.

The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting/selling a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for sale, but posted bail on his probation violation and was released on his new narcotic charges, Cipolla said.