Forward progress at small vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo stopped

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Fire crews have stopped forward progress of a small vegetation fire that broke out in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday near the Cerro San Luis Trailhead and deemed the Madonna Incident, according to the department.

Crews reported that one structure was threatened.

Crews are making good progress. #MadonnaIC pic.twitter.com/uQgBpTuOgA — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) June 7, 2022

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo was called in for assistance and sent a full wildland response, according to the city fire department. The two departments worked in unified command and were able to stop forward progress by 11 a.m. at approximately 1-2 acres.

Crews remained on scene for perimeter control, extinguishing hot spots.