Wildland fire reported east of Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews responded to a reported wildland fire east of Paso Robles on Monday evening, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was reported just before 5:50 p.m. near Bald Eagle Way and Gray Hawk Way, according to incident response pages.

The fire is being deemed the Eagle Incident, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo spokeswoman Nicholi Mackewicz said that crews were still trying to access the fire as of 6:20 p.m., but it was still too early to tell how many acres were burned.

