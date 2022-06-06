San Luis Obispo County prepares for Primary Elections

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Over 45,000 ballots are already being processed, according to election workers with San Luis Obispo County.

Crews are processing mailed in ballots and ballots that have been dropped off into the city's voter dropbox.

The county has seen a 25% voter turn out so far.

“I just want everybody to come out and vote. Make your voices heard. This is it. This is how we get the representation that we want," said County Clerk-Recorder, Elaina Cano.

58 polling places will be open on Election Day throughout San Luis Obispo County.

To find a polling place near you, click here.