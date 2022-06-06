MP Health awarded funds for family support counseling in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - First 5 San Luis Obispo County awarded MP Health a $53,000 contract that provides free bilingual (English/Spanish) counseling for parents and caregivers of children ages six years and under within the county.

The program originated from the emotional challenges caused during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to spokeswoman Misty Livengood.

It serves as an emergency response and support system, she said.

"We hope this program will be a support for all parents, but especially those most in need,” said Wendy Wendt, executive director of First 5 SLO County. “This funding reflects our commitment to providing equitable services to help support family resilience.”

The counseling program will continue through at least June 2023.

Any parent or caregiver with children under six years of age in SLO County who is seeking support, can connect with MP Health at 805-253-2547.