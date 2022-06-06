French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo receives half-a-million-dollar gift

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – French Medical Center in San Luis Obispo received a $500,000 gift from Steve and Barbara Hearst to support the hospital's current $150 million expansion project, including a new heliport and Patient Care Tower.

“French Hospital has always impressed me with the way they care for the Central Coast community,” says Steve Hearst. “The new expansion of the hospital, including the heliport, is an important next step in continuing that legacy. I’m honored to be a part of bringing a new level of care to local patients.”

The hospital's "Your New French Hospital" will include a new Patient Care Tower featuring single-patient rooms, and a new heliport located on top of a new parking structure on the hospital campus, according to Sara San Juan, spokeswoman for the hospital.

The heliport will "significantly reduce the time" it takes to transport trauma and critical condition patients to and from the hospital, San Juan said.

"Inspired by the impact that the heliport will have for patients, the Hearsts made this generous contribution," she added.

The heliport will be named the Hearst Heliport in honor of the gift.

The expansion, including the 85,000-square-foot Patient Care Tower, is expected to start in early 2023 and be complete in 2025m according to San Juan.

French Hospital has also received a $250,000 grant from the Hearst Foundation to support the Beyond Health campaign, according to San Juan.

With the gift, the hospital has $137 million committed, along with $120 million being invested by Dignity Health. The balance will come from the man San Luis Obispo County private donors, San Juan said.