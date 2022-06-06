Atascadero firefighter training Burn to be held Tuesday, Wednesday morning

ATASCADERO, Calif. — The Atascadero Fire Department will hold a live fire training burn for local firefighters this week on June 7 and June 8 at a property located on Del Rio Road.

Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, the training will include the burning of several small portions of dry grass for less than one minute, which is being done in coordination with the San Luis Obispo County Arson Investigation Task Force.

The live fire may produce a small amount of light smoke near Highway 101.

The objective of the training is to "provide arson investigators with a realistic environment where they will work in teams to determine exactly where and how the fire started, based on the evidence left behind”, according to Atascadero Fire Chief Casey Bryson.

For more information contact Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services at 805-461-5070.