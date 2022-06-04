Police arrest 27-year-old man for Saturday morning homicide in Oceano, identify victim

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a 27-year-old Santa Maria man for murder following a homicide investigation in Oceano on Saturday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a stabbing on the 2000 block of Oceano Street on Saturday morning where they found a man with stab wounds, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said medics responded to the scene, but the victim died at the scene from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Daniel Diaz of Oceano.

Sheriff's detectives said they believe that the 27-year-old man and Diaz got into an altercation on Ocean Street, where the 27-year-old then stabbed Diaz several times and fled the area by car.

During the investigation, a witness identified the 27-year-old Santa Maria man as well as his car, and detectives were then able to locate the man.

Police said they found the 27-year-old at his home on the 1200 block of Golden Drive in Santa Maria, which then led California Highway Patrol to detain him around 9:00 a.m., pulling him over on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos in Santa Barbara County.

Sheriff's deputies arrested the Santa Maria man and booked him in the SLO County Jail on a charge of murder, according to the sheriff's office.