San Luis Obispo Public Health opens request for applications to fund pandemic recovery projects as COVID-19 cases rise

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – As COVID-19 cases increase in San Luis Obispo County, the Public Health Department has released its request for applications to fund projects that address public health impacts or worsening metrics caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The county has $5.9 million from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) one-time funding available for up to 12 projects. Nonprofits, government agencies, businesses, or coalitions are eligible to apply by the June 30 deadline, according to the Public Health Department.

Eligible projects must address one or more of the following proposals: access to care, mental health and substance abuse, food access, and healthy aging.

For more information and to apply, click here.