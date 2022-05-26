Coalinga man dead after car overturned down Cuesta Grade

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Cali. – A 31-year-old Coalinga resident died after this car flew and overturned down Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car was traveling southbound on Highway 101 south of TV Tower Road at an unknown speed when it made an unsafe turning movement and collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder of the road, said CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.

The car continued down the hill and began to overturn, eventually coming to rest on its roof, Alvarez said. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the driver dead inside the vehicle, he added.

The name of the driver was not yet released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with additional information about the accident is encouraged to call the CHP San Luis Obispo at 805-594-8700.