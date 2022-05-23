Spilled load of broccoli on Highway 1 prompts temporary one-way traffic control

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Drivers can expect heavy traffic delays on Highway 1 at Willow Road in Arroyo Grande on Monday afternoon after a load of broccoli was spilled onto the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vegetable spill in the southbound lanes of Highway 1 was first reported just before 3 p.m., and officers had to implement one-way traffic control while crews cleared the road, according to the CHP.

SR-1 at Willow Rd., one way traffic control due to a spilt load of broccoli. Avoid the area if possible, expect heavy traffic and delays. pic.twitter.com/TfpqpH5v7T — CHP San Luis Obispo (@ChpSlo) May 23, 2022

While both lanes were re-opened around 3:20 p.m., clean-up crews were still needed to clear the broccoli off of the roadway, according to the CHP incident response page.

The CHP advised drivers to avoid the area if possible and to expect heavy traffic and delays while crews work to remove the broccoli.