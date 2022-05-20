Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Firefighters respond to structure fire that spread into nearby land, air assistance helps contain fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Creston that spread into nearby land on Friday evening, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.

The structure fire was reported on the 4000 block of North Ryan Rd.

As of 6:47 p.m., the fire department said the fires were fully contained to 1/4 acre, with the help of air assistance.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

