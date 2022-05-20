Firefighters respond to structure fire that spread into nearby land, air assistance helps contain fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Creston that spread into nearby land on Friday evening, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.

The structure fire was reported on the 4000 block of North Ryan Rd.

As of 6:47 p.m., the fire department said the fires were fully contained to 1/4 acre, with the help of air assistance.

STRUCTURE FIRE INTO THE WILDLAND: 4000 Block of North Ryan Rd in Creston CA. #RyanIC at scene structure fire and wildland fire are both fully contained to 1/4 acre. Cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/aVgDCea4ia — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 21, 2022

The cause of fire is still under investigation.