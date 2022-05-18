San Luis Obispo County reports 500th COVID-19 death

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County surpassed 500 cumulative COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday when Public Health officials reported four additional deaths – a milestone that comes as California hit more than 90,000 COVID-19 deaths and the United States has surpassed one million.

“My heart goes out to all of those who are grieving the loss of a loved one as our world continues to grapple with this pandemic,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I urge all of us in SLO County to honor these lives by protecting yourself, your family, and our community from more pain caused by this disease.”

The people who died ranged in age from 70 to 90, and the county's cumulative death toll rose to 501, according to Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.

The Public Health Department has reported 353 additional cases of COVID-19 in the past week and warned that cases continue to increase in San Luis Obispo County.

The additional cases bring the county's 14-day average to 46 cases – up from 38 just one week ago.

There were seven county residents hospitalized for the virus on Wednesday, including two in intensive-care units.

“The bright spot today is that vaccines and treatment are more easily available than ever before,” said Borenstein. “Now is the time to protect yourself with the vaccine and a booster, if you haven’t already. If you start to experience any symptoms, test without delay—effective treatment is available for people at high risk but it needs to be started within five days of the first symptoms.”