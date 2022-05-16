People’s Self-Help Housing San Luis Obispo qualifies for over $300,000 in funding for San Miguel, Nipomo housing projects

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – People's Self-Help Housing (PSHH) in San Luis Obispo County qualified for two loans totaling more than $300,000 to support new housing projects in San Miguel and Nipomo.

New single-family homes will be developed as part of PSHH"s nationally-recognized Self-Help Ownership program, according to PSHH officials. The $315,000 in funding will be used to help build 10 new two-story homes in San Miguel and 15 single-story homes in Nipomo, according to PSHH officials.

Each home will have attached two-car garages, PV solar, and an energy-efficient design. The Home Ownership team expects that applications for the homes will be available in late 2022.

The team helps low-income families through the construction of new homes with the self-help method, where teams of 10 households build the homes together under the supervision of PSHH staff.

"The program reduces costs to the future homeowners by 20-25% and sees each team contributing about 2,000 hours of construction labor - 'sweat equity,' which acts as the down payment for their house," PSHH officials said.

"Owning a home is traditionally one of the best ways to build wealth. However, this gateway to financial opportunity for many households remains out of reach."

The funding was backed by the Housing Assistance Council.

“We are so grateful for the Housing Assistance Council and their continued financial investment in our home ownership program,” said Sheryl Flores, PSHH Vice President of Home Ownership.

“This funding will create a lasting impact and open the door to homeownership for numerous families throughout San Luis Obispo County.”