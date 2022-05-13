Driver of fatal car vs. bicyclist accident arrested in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in San Luis Obispo late Thursday night and then fled the scene was arrested at his residence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, a 41-year-old Nipomo man, was driving southbound on Los Berros Road at an unknown speed just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, while the biker, a 19-year-old Nipomo resident, was riding on the right side of the lane at an unknown speed, according to the CHP.

The driver did not observe the biker "for an unknown reason" and collided with the rear end of the bike and then fled the scene, the CHP said.

The biker continued traveling south and came to rest on the righthand shoulder of the southbound lanes.

The driver later called CHP to report the "possible collision," and the biker was found dead on the right shoulder by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies, according to the CHP.

The driver was later contacted by the CHP and arrested at his residence.