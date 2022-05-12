Homeless encampment fire causes small vegetation fire behind San Luis Obispo homes

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo City firefighters doused a small vegetation fire in a creek bed early Thursday morning, according to the fire department.

The fire broke out in the river bed behind homes on Chuparossa Drive, the department said.

Despite the fire being difficult to access, crews were able to keep the fire to a one-quarter acre and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

The fire was caused by an escaped illegal fire from a homeless encampment, the department said.

There were no injuries reported.