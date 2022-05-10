Weekend traffic stop in San Luis Obispo leads to felony DUI drugs and firearms arrest

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A man and a woman were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Sunday morning after officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the two were carrying firearms and were under the influence of drugs, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday on Prado Road after a car was seen driving erratically on Los Osos Valley Road and northbound Highway 101, according to the police department. The car also had expired registration, the department added.

A man and a woman, both San Luis Obispo residents, were in the car and both showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the police department.

After searching the car more, officers found three rifles, ammunition in a trash bag, multiple small containers of suspected narcotics, and a follow glass pipe was found in the man's pocket.

A records check showed that both people had been previously convicted of felony crimes. The were both arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.