San Luis Obispo Community Development Public Counter to close for tech upgrades

SAN LUOS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo is making obtaining permits and scheduling inspections for construction projects easier with new software upgrades, but will have to close its Community Development public counter temporarily to prepare for the upgrades.

The city is upgrading its permitting system to provide new online services and increase access to permitting and inspection services, according to Michael Codron, Community Development Director.

The Community Development public counter will be closed from May 23 through May 30 to prepare for the upgrades, but inspections will continue and certificates of occupancy will still be issued, Codron said.

There may be some temporary delays in processing plans received via courier after May 20 at noon.

“The improvements we’re making will be worth the temporary inconvenience,” Codron said.

The permitting system upgrades will allow for automated, same-day approvals for certain permits, public access to real-time review statuses online, online inspection requests and scheduling, and digitized inspection logs available on demand.

In addition, some of the upgrades will improve efficiency behind the scenes, such as improving city staff's ability to review digital copies of approved plans in the field, Codron said.