Two transient suspects wanted for stealing more than $250,000 booked at SLO County Jail

CAMBRIA, Calif. – Two transient suspects who were wanted for stealing more than $250,000 from a Cambria jewelry store in 2021 were arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Main Jail where they face multiple charges, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of alarms ringing at the Rich Man Poor Man Antique Shop in Cambria on Oct. 19, 2021 and arrived to find the front glass door to the business shattered, according to Tony Cipolla, spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance footage showed a male suspect smashing jewelry cases with a hammer, and the hammer was later found and collected as evidence, Cipolla said.

The surveillance footage showed the suspect taking a large amount of jewelry estimated to cost more than $250,000 from the smashed cases.

Sheriff's detectives were able to identify a 39-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man who were both listed as transients as the suspects.

They also discovered at least nine different jewelry and pawn stores in the Bay Area where the suspects sold the stolen jewelry, Cipolla said.

San Jose Police arrested the woman on April 18, and Santa Clara Sheriff's officers arrested the man on April 25.

They are both booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where they face the charges of commercial burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, and other theft-related charges.