Grover Beach opens application period for Small Business Façade Improvement Grants program

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Grover Beach recently opened the application period for the Small Business Façade Improvement Grants program, which offers up to $10,000 to each business to improve its outdoor seating areas and buildings.

The program provides support to local Grover Beach small businesses that can demonstrate that they were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson.

"Not only does this program enhance the attractiveness and marketability of the area, but it also fosters a greater sense of community," said Mayor Jeff Lee. "Investing in the look and feel of a business’ exterior invites more consumers to explore the great experiences already happening inside.”

The city has allocated $75,000 of one-time American Rescue Plan Act funding for the grant program.

It will review and approve applications on a first-come, first-serve basis, and each eligible business can receive up to $10,000 of one-time funding for future projects and retroactive reimbursements for projects completed on or after July 1, 2021, Bronson said.

The projects must be compliant with the city's façade architectural guidelines, including:

Paint selection should complement the architecture of the existing building.

Material, textures, colors, and details of construction should be an appropriate expression of the building design or enhancement.

Outdoor dining improvements may include the construction of decks, rails, and landscaping features that accent and compliment outdoor dining areas.

New signage may be considered for a grant if it is high quality and enhances the commercial corridor.

Click here for more information about the grant program.