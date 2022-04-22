Construction set to start on San Luis Obispo storm drain system replacement project

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo city officials said that construction on the storm drain system placement project is ready to begin as early as next week, beginning Monday, April 25.

Construction will start at Broad and Leff streets, where crews will work to repair a culvert located at that intersection, as well as repair storm drains and improve curb ramps at the four corners of the intersection to improve pedestrian mobility, according to the city.

The intersection will remain open through the construction, but traffic will be impacted by temporary lane and sidewalk closures during various stages of the project, according to the city.

The project is expected to last through the summer as the city works to replace its aging storm drain system, city officials said.

This first phase is part of the city's larger plan to improve flood protection for San Luis Obispo residents and properties.

The city is investing $3.3 million of local revenue funds over the next five years to "ensure that its storm drainage infrastructure is more resilient to the effects of climate change," the city said.

Some of the other projects include pipe replacements at Funston and Lawton Avenues, a groundwater runoff diversion project on Woodbridge Street, a culvert repair at Sacramento Drive, and the installation of trash capture devices.

Click here for more information about the city's drainage infrastructure projects.