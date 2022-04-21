Police investigate stabbing in downtown San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place in Mission Plaza on Thursday evening, according to the police department.

The department started getting reports of a stabbing at Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo just before 5:20 p.m., the department told News Channel 3-12.

A San Luis Obispo Police watch commander said that both the victim and the suspect have been identified and that the victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries from the stabbing at a local hospital.

No arrests were made as of 5:50 p.m., as police officers were still conducting witness statements and interviewing the suspect.