San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identifies person found dead on side of the road over weekend

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was found dead on the side of the road of Highway 46 and Estrella Road on Sunday.

Adrian Reyna, 47 of Wasco, was found in the Whitley Gardens area around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Arriving deputies found Reyna's body roughly five miles away from what they believed to be his vehicle.

No foul play was suspected in this case, and an autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted later this week, Cipolla said.