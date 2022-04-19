Series of planned burns to take place in northern San Luis Obispo County between April and June

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A series of planned burns a Camp Roberts in northern San Luis Obispo County and southern Monterey County is expected to take place between the end of April and the beginning of June, according to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

There are burns planned on April 21, April 29, May 18-20, May 25-27, and June 1-3, said Meghan Field, spokeswoman for the Air Pollution Control District.

"Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and minimize the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community," Field said.

While the proposed dates are set for between April 21 and June 3, Field said that the majority of the burn acreage – roughly 9,000 acres – is expected to occur on May 25 if the weather permits.

Officials said to expect smoke on the day of the planned burns, and that both the APCD and Monterey Bay Air Resources District will work collaboratively with all involved agencies will ensure that up-to-date air quality information is provided to the public.