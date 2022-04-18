One dead after double overdose in Dan Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – One person is dead and another was hospitalized after an apparent double overdose near San Luis Obispo County's joint information center at the Oklahoma Avenue parking lot, according to county officials.

“We are sad to learn of this tragedy at the site,” said Jeffrey Al-Mashat, Program Manager of the Safe Parking Site.

“Drugs are one of the things guests struggle with as they try to get on their feet, and sadly it appears drugs were a factor in this tragedy. We have CAPSLO on-site working to assist other residents, as they process this loss of what has become a community on Oklahoma Avenue.”

Crews were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Monday to check on a couple staying at the site, and upon arrival, they found one man dead of an apparent overdose and one woman who showed signs of an overdose and needed to be transported to the hospital, county officials said.

The county coroner is investigating the death to confirm that it was an overdose, and the names and identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.