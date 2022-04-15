Pismo Beach attracts large crowds Easter weekend

PISMO BEACH, Calif - Many travelers are visiting Pismo Beach for the holiday weekend and spring break.

Pismo Beach attracted visitors from all over California on Friday evening.

Many visitors were getting head start on their Easter celebrations.

One popular destination on Friday was the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets.

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets was hosting a street fair with merchants, food trucks, live music and children's activities.

The goals of this street fair was to support the local arts and local businesses.