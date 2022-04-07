Grover Beach performing waterline upgrades throughout city

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The city of Grover Beach is working on nine waterline upgrade projects throughout the city in order to provide more effective firefighting capabilities during emergencies.

New funding through water bond revenues allowed the city to take on this project, according to the city.

Work areas include South 14th Street, West Grand Avenue at 16th Street, and West Grand Avenue at Oak Park Boulevard.

The locations were identified as priority improvements in 2018 through the city's Water Master Plan, the city said.

The work is expected to be complete this month.