Goats and sheep return to Paso Robles riverbed for fire prevention

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles residents can expect to see goats and sheep grazing firebreaks along the Salinas River on Sunday in an attempt to lower the risk of wildfires, and portions of the walk path will be closed as the animals graze by.

Grazing is an approved method for reducing wildfire risk in the City of Paso Robles Vegetation Management Program, and the city chose grazing to maintain firebreaks "because of its effectiveness and low environmental impacts, according to the city Fire and Emergency Services Department.

The city said that it saw a "significant decrease" in the number of acres that burned within the Salinas River corridor after it grazed around 80 acres in 2021.

The city said that it decided to begin the grazing one month early this year after facing yet another year of record-low rainfall and unseasonably warm temperatures. The decision is in alignment with Cal Fire's decision to transition its staffing levels early, adding engines and up-staffing the Paso Robles Air Attack Base on April 11, according to the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

"The city is focusing on treating the most critical areas for fire protection first, then expanding out where possible," the department said, adding that the grazing is estimated to be completed by or before May 27.

Portions of the path will be closed between 13th Street and Navajo as the grazing activities progress through the area. Members of the public are encouraged to visit the area, but are warned to be cautious of the electric fencing used to graze the animals.