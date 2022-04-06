Cal Poly students react to Biden Administration’s student loan pause extension

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Some Cal Poly students are happy with the Biden Administration's recent announcement that extends the student loan repayment pause from May 1 to August 31st.

“I think it’s really beneficial for students who are worrying about making those payments especially with all the COVID restrictions and just the effects COVID has had on people that are trying to work but can’t," said Cal Poly student, Trista Smith.

The student loan repayment pause was first implemented in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The repayment pause has since been extended seven times.

“People have financial hardships even when it’s not COVID, being a student graduate and having loans, so I think even without COVID, the time should still be extended," said Cal Poly student and athlete, Kryie Wilson.

Borrows can expect a 21-day notice before their next payment is due, according to the Department of Education.