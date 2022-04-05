Over $900,000 in state funding coming to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara countie transportation projects

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – CalTrans was awarded over $940,000 in funding to plan various sustainable transportation projects in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

“These grants are funding the planning for sustainable and more resilient transportation projects that will prepare the state for rising sea levels, wildfires and other climate related impacts,” said CalTrans Interim Director Steven Keck.

“By collaborating with local communities, we are working together to achieve both our climate goals and an equitable transportation infrastructure for people who rely on transit and intercity bus service.”

San Luis Obispo Council of Governments was allocated $296,000 for a county-wide Vehicle Miles Traveled Mitigation Program, and Arroyo Grande was allocated over $221,300 for its Active Transportation Plan, according to CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments was given $125,000 for its coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan, and both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties were awarded $300,000 for the California Central Coast Sustainable Freight Study.

CalTrans District 5 was allocated $2.34 million in total, with funding also going to Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties.

CalTrans awards transportation planning grants each year through a competitive process to encourage local and regional projects, Shivers said.