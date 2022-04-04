About 120 brush piles to be burned in San Luis Obispo County through April 19

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Around 120 piles of brush, understory fuels, and duff accumulation at will be burned as part of a two-week long planned burn in San Luis Obispo County.

The burns will take place at Montaña de Oro and Hearst San Simeon State Parks starting Tuesday and continuing until April 19, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

At Montaña de Oro State Park, the burns will take place in the eucalyptus forest along Pecho Valley Road near the park entrance and Camp Keep.

At Hearst San Simeon State Park, the burns will take place in the Monterey pine forest near the northern intersection of Highway 1 and Moonstone Beach Drive.

The actual burn days and locations will be determined by weather and permit conditions, and ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. and go as late as 5 p.m.

Glowing piles may be visible at night, the department said.