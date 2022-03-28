Wrong-way driver suspected of DUI caused three-car accident in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A wrong-way driver who was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol caused a three-vehicle car accident in San Luis Obispo early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wrong-way driver was driving in the far left lane on southbound Highway 101 south of TV Tower Road in San Luis Obispo just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.

The driver was traveling in a direct path to crash head-on with another vehicle driving in the same lane, causing the driver of the other vehicle to swerve right to avoid crashing, Alvarez said.

The car was unsuccessful at swerving out of the way, and the left front side of the car was struck by the front of the wrong-way vehicle, he added.

The force of the crash caused the second vehicle to spin out and roll over several times, shooting debris into the air and hitting a third vehicle.

The debris from the crash damaged the front end and windshield of the third car, Alvarez said.

The wrong-way driver continued to travel the wrong way, but eventually stopped and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, he added.

One person was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the CHP.