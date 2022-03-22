Planned burn scheduled in San Luis Obispo County through Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A planned burn along Highway 229 near the Webster Fire burn area in San Luis Obispo County is set to start on Tuesday and continue through Friday, March 25, according to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

Roughly 250 acres of grasslands and crushed brush along the highway between Santa Margarita and Creston will be burned, and smoke may be visible throughout the northern San Luis Obispo County communities, according to Meghan Field, spokeswoman for the Air Pollution Control District.

Children, elderly, and people with pre-existing respiratory conditions are the most susceptible to the health impacts of woof smoke and should be cautious outdoors if they smell smoke, Field said.

The purpose of the planned burn is to reduce fire hazard in the region, Field said.

The burn is dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal, and burns will be rescheduled if the conditions are not as desired, she added.