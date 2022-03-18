San Luis Obispo High School evacuated after bomb threat, determined to be hoax

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Pacific Beach High School in San Luis Obispo was evacuated Friday morning after the school received reports of a bomb threat, but officers later determined the threat to be a hoax, according to the city.

The school received a call around 10 a.m. on Friday claiming that a bomb was placed in one of the buildings on campus, and evacuated students and staff immediately, according to the city.

San Luis Obispo Police and county sheriff's detectives responded to the scene along with an explosives-detecting dog.

Out of an abundance of caution, the dog completed a sweep of the entire campus and found no explosive material, the city said.

Police officers investigated the original phone call and traced it back to Canada, and determined that the threat was a hoax, the city said.