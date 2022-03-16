Grover Beach concludes districting process and selects map to be used in future elections

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The city of Grover Beach on Monday adopted a new four-district city council map and concluded its nine-month districting process.

The selected map, Plan 901, divides the city into four districts that will be used to vote in city council elections beginning with the November 2022 election cycle.

The district map was chosen by the Grover Beach City Council on Feb. 28.

With district-based elections, city residents can only vote for a city council representative in the district that they live in and the mayor, who will continue to be elected at-large by the entire city.

Council seats for the city's first and second districts are up for election this year, and districts three and four will be up for election in 2024, according to City Manager Matthew Bronson.

The mayoral seat is up for election every two years, he added.

The city started its districting process in May 2021, and held four public hearings and one community workshop since to go over the districting process and gather public input on the proposed maps, Bronson said.

The city received 41 maps drawn by community members and one written description of proposed district boundaries, along with four maps submitted by the city's demographer, National Demographics Corporation.

The city council selected the final map during a Feb. 28 public hearing, and introduced the ordinance on Monday.

The final adoption of the map will take place during the March 28 city council meeting.