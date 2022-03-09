Grover Beach residential structure fire knocked down by Five Cities Fire

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Several residents were evacuated from their home Wednesday morning in Grover Beach after a fire damaged the structure.

Five Cities Fire Authority responded around 4:40 a.m. to the 1600 block of Longbranch Avenue and 16th Street. All occupants were able to safely outside, according to fire officials.

Grover Beach Police also assisted with traffic control in the area as firefighters knocked down the flames and mopped up the scene.

Th cause of the fire is under investigation.