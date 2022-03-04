Vehicle chase on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo results in two arrests

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol said officers made two arrests following a vehicle chase along Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo on Friday afternoon.

Police said an off-duty CHP Sergeant saw a possible auto theft in progress in Los Osos around 1 p.m. on Friday when two men appeared to be trying to steal a U-Haul truck.

The sergeant called CHP dispatch to report the possible crime, and police said the two men began to drive away with one suspect driving the U-haul and the other riding a motorcycle.

CHP said the sergeant followed the two, keeping CHP Dispatch updated as they drove onto South Bay Blvd northbound from Los Osos Valley Rd.

CHP said the suspects began to notice they were being followed, so the U-haul driver pulled over but the man on the motorcycle continued northbound.

Morro Bay Police and SLO Sheriff Deputies said they responded to assist the sergeant and took the U-haul driver into custody.

More officers responded to the area and found the motorcycle. Officers said they attempted to pull him over, but the driver continued onto Highway 1 southbound towards San Luis Obispo.

CHP said officers responded to the area and took over the chase near the California Mens Colony.

The motorcyclist pulled a U-turn and started driving northbound on Highway 1 towards Morro Bay, according to CHP.

CHP said the motorcyclist fled onto Highway 41 northbound into Atascadero City and drove through multiple residential neighborhoods.

The driver eventually pulled over on private property in Atascadero and turned himself in to the pursuing units, according to CHP.

The two men were taken into custody, and the motorcycle was confirmed to be stolen according to police.

The U-haul truck is pending further investigation along with other criminal activity that was discovered, according to CHP.