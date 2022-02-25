Highway 227 lane closures expected during maintenance work beginning Feb. 28

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Various lanes will be closed on Highway 227 in San Luis Obispo beginning Feb. 28 and continuing through March 4 while crews work to resurface the pavement, according to CalTrans.

Delays resulting from the closures are not expected to exceed 30 minutes, but travelers may want to consider using alternate routes during the roadwork, said CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

The work will begin on Monday, Feb. 28 on the highway near Airport Drive to Buckley Road. Construction on this segment will occur on Feb. 28 and March 1 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to Shivers. There will be one-way reversing traffic control and lane closures in both directions.

On March 2-3, lane closures and one-way reversing traffic control in both directions will occur on Highway 227 from Biddle Ranch Road to Maxwellton Street, Shivers said. The construction and closures will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

On March 4, lane closures and one-way reversing traffic control in both directions will occur on the highway from Maxwellton Street to Price Canyon street from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to Shivers.