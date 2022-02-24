Man sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 2018 murder of Paso Robles woman

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The man charged for the 2018 death of a Paso Robles woman was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores was found guilty for the first-degree murder of Nancy Woodrum on Jan. 20 by Superior Court Judge Timothy Covello, according to the DA's Office.

The special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during rape and residential burglary was also found to be true in January, requiring that Fuentes Flores be sentenced to life in prison without patrol.

He was officially sentenced on Thursday.

Woodrum went missing in May 2018, and her disappearance ignited public outrage and a months-long search for her, as News Channel 3-12 previously reported.

Fuentes Flores had been hired to paint Woodrum's deck weeks leading up to her disappearance, according to the DA's Office.

Investigators arrested Fuentes Flores in connection to her disappearance in November 2018. DNA evidence recovered from the crime matched the samples collected from Fuentes Flores.

He led investigators to her remains in a secluded area off Highway 58 in a rural eastern part of San Luis Obispo County after a lengthy interview with the investigators.

“Life in prison without the possibility of parole is an appropriate and just punishment for the brutal abuse and murder of Nancy Woodrum,” said District Attorney Dan Dow.

“Our hearts remain with the Woodrum family and her loved ones who will always suffer the pain of her loss.”