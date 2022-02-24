Grover Beach approved Community Grants Policy to provide community-based organizations financial assistance

GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- The Grover Beach City Council recently adopted a Community Grants Program Policy that will provide up to $10,000 of financial assistance to community-based organizations that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen Grover Beach community organizations step up for the community immensely, even while being impacted themselves,” said Mayor Jeff Lee.

“The council takes great pride in being able to assist the city’s organizations so that they can continue to serve the community to their fullest ability and enhance the quality of life for residents.”

The grants can also go to a project or program that will serve residents who have been impacted by the pandemic, according to City Manager Matthew Bronson.

Some examples of organizations that are eligible and encouraged to apply include crisis intervention organizations or centers, health and safety services, youth-serving agencies, social service agencies and programs, bilingual service agencies, and low-income service agencies, among others.

Individuals or organizations who have plans for one-time projects or programs that will help address a major community need or problem are also eligible to apply, Bronson said.

“While COVID-19 has brought about immense challenges, we are glad to continue finding new and innovative ways to support our community,” Bronson said.

“The city’s strong financial position has meant that we can utilize ARPA funds for new programs to help our community members.”

The application period starts on April 1 and runs through April 30, and the city council will "likely decide" on the allocation of funds at the May 23 council meeting, according to Bronson.

Applications can be submitted electronically to communitygrants@groverbeach.org for initial review to make sure all the eligibility criteria are met.

The chosen organizations will receive the grant funding sometime between July 2022 and June 30, 2023, Bronson added.

Click here for more information about the program.