Nipomo man arrested after vehicle theft and collision with San Luis Obispo Police vehicle

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A Nipomo resident was arrested Tuesday afternoon after driving a stolen vehicle and crashing into a San Luis Obispo Police patrol vehicle while trying to evade his pursuit, according to the police department.

The suspect was being pursued by California Highway Patrol officers on southbound Highway 1 Tuesday around 4 p.m. as the car he was driving was suspected to be stolen, according to the SLO Police Department.

CHP officers disengaged from the pursuit when the suspect entered into the City ofSan Luis Obispo, but sent a helicopter to call out the suspect's location, the department said.

The helicopter then followed the suspect to Fiero Lane – a dead-end street. The suspect turned the car around to exit Fiero and crashed into a SLO police patrol vehicle, according to the department.

The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft, and resisting arrest, along with two warrants for driving on a suspended license and evading police with reckless driving, according to the department.